GIAA to mark completion of phase 1 of arrivals corridor project

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the west arrivals corridor at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport is tentatively set for Nov. 10, airport officials said during a meeting of the agency's board of directors on Thursday.

The west arrivals corridor holds Gates 4 through 10.

The event marks the completion of the first phase of a $137 million project to bring the arrivals corridor up to meet federal security guidelines.

Federal Aviation Authority officials will not be able to attend the ceremony but may attend via Zoom, according to GIAA.

GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata also said the airport is “on track” to hold a full-scale exercise on emergency response next week.

“Mind you, because of real-world situations with the pandemic, a lot of the exercises will be simulated,” said Quinata. He said dummies would be used for human transportation exercises instead of real people.

According to GIAA officials, eight airport personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last week and a half and contact tracing is ongoing.

About 60% of GIAA employees have downloaded the Guam COVID Alert app, according to the authority.