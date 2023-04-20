GIAA: Warmer terminal while air-conditioning systems being repaired

The Guam International Airport Authority advised the public of the possibility of warmer temperatures in the airport's main terminal, according to a press release from GIAA.

“Our airport air-conditioning systems are undergoing service at this time and we are doing all we can to restore temperatures to comfortable levels. In the interim, we ask you to bear with us as we take appropriate action on at the terminal,” said John Quinata, executive manager. “We thank our airline partners, tenants and the public for their understanding and cooperation.”

Circulation systems and fans have been deployed throughout the airport to relieve the situation. Service should be completed in the coming weeks.