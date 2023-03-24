GIAA welcomes all-female crew

One by one, nine women walked into the Guam International Airport Authority’s east ticket lobby, smiles beaming, wearing their Philippine Airlines uniforms with their heads held high as the company's first all-female flight crew.

The historic event became a part of the island's, and the airline's, celebration of Women’s History Month.

The nine women had just completed their shift Thursday morning aboard a PAL flight from the Philippines to Guam.

Cabin attendant trainee Ana Beatrice Alvarez became a flight attendant in 2018.

“My mother was a flight stewardess as well, so it had a great impact for me growing up," she said. "It inspired me to do that.”

Alvarez told The Guam Daily Post she and flight attendant Pamela Jaine Santa Ana were tapped to take part in the historic trip.

“We were only rostered for this flight. We were very surprised that this was an all-women crew. We’ve been preparing for it for weeks already. It’s just been a great honor to celebrate women and empower women,” she said.

A flight attendant since 2015, Santa Ana was equally honored to be able to represent women and be part of the advancement of women in aviation.

“I am really honored and it’s a privilege for me and I will remember this for the rest of my life. It’s really empowering,” added Santa Ana.

PAL's all-female crew included two airline captains, a first officer, five in-flight crew and one in-flight trainee.

“It’s an honor to represent women, not just in our industry, but women itself. We’ve been working with different genders and really working with women is really light and comfortable. We work as a team, that’s why,” Santa Ana said.

'Look down on you'

Discrimination against women remains in the aviation industry, according to Santa Ana.

“In-flight, there are a lot of passengers who look down on you just because you are a woman. But if you know yourself, know your rights and know that the company is behind you, I think you’re good," she told the Post.

But along with the challenges, the job also brings benefits. Santa Ana said being a flight attendant helps make visiting family a lot easier.

“My dad lives in (Los Angeles), and my whole family now. That’s the reason why I want to go back there every month and, you know, just see them. It's really a fulfilling purpose that I have found here,” she said.

Santa Ana gave words of encouragement to Guam’s youth interested in aviation.

“This job is one of the best jobs in the world. ... Being a flight attendant is something that is a privilege and an honor. … Keep in mind that, whether you’re a woman or a man, if you just prepare yourself and hone your skills and abilities, you can do it.

The all-female crew will be flying regularly to Guam with the scheduled daily flight PR110 servicing PAL's Guam-Manila route.