The Social Security Administration today announced the most popular baby names in American Samoa, Guam, and Northern Mariana Islands, for 2020.

Gianna and Elijah topped the list.

The top five boys and girls names for 2020 in American Samoa, Guam, and Northern Mariana Islands were:

Boys: Girls:

1) Elijah 1) Gianna

2) Alexander 2) Hailey

3) Isaiah

4) Jayden

5) Jeremiah

The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S.

How does American Samoa, Guam, and Northern Mariana Islands compare to the rest of the country?

Check out Social Security’s website -- www.socialsecurity.gov-- to see the top national baby names for 2020.

