The beautiful waters of Inalåhan Pools have always attracted beachgoers both local and tourist alike, but now there are new residents that have been introduced to the underwater environment.

Fifteen giants clams and corals were planted in the pools of Inalåhan on Tuesday.

The plan was two months in the making and came to life through the collaborative efforts of the Inalåhan Mayor's office, former Sen. Wil Castro, the Department of Agriculture and the University of Guam.

"The clams are very important for several reasons," said Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf. "It becomes a snorkeler's paradise once these are in here – when they open up there will be so many variations of colors. They also become a source of food and lastly, should they die off naturally, the shell can be used for jewelry like sinahis."

About two dozen youth participating in the UOG fisheries program showed up for the event and, according to program leader Cliff Kyota, they are learning the importance of sustaining ocean resources.

"We are not only teaching kids how to harvest but also how to put back into our marine area," Kyota said. "They are our future stewards of our resources so we want to teach them to be a part."

The youth participants scouted the waters of Inalåhan Pools to find the perfect spots to place the clams and corals so that they have the best chances of survival.

The giants clams were part of a collection of different organisms within the reef that were collected over the years by Jason Biggs, UOG associate professor of marine molecular ecology and evolution. The clams were placed in touch tanks at the UOG marine lab.

"We have been acclimating these guys in really shallow water," he said, sharing the painstaking efforts taken to ensure the clams survive in their new environment.

Should the clams survive, the benefits they will have on the sea life in the area will be tremendous. Not only will the giant clams attract clam seedlings to move into the reef but they will also help the corals thrive.

"The other thing that clams are supposed to do is that when corals bleach the zooxanthellae here – the little plants inside the giant clams that give them their color is very similar to the ones in corals that give them color. So it's proposed now that giant clams can actually repopulate corals and act like a zooxanthellae plant bank for the corals when they are bleaching," Biggs said.

'Our spiritual connection' with the ocean

Biggs has long dreamt of revitalizing Inalåhan Pools with additional sea life.

"Everyone comes here. It's one of the places you see on Guam," Biggs said. "Families and even tourists get down and swim at the pools. You always see fish here, but I would love it to light up clams and corals and everything else."

The planting of the clams is part of a larger effort to work with island mayors to revitalize Guam's waters and bring the community closer to the environment.

"Really, it's to build our spiritual connection to the ocean. It's for residents of Inalåhan to stake their claim with their spiritual connection to the ocean, and it's up to them to protect this resource," Biggs said.

This is not the first time clams have been reintroduced in the wild.

"I recall a while back when Agriculture had actually put clams out to the wild – those did not survive. I am hoping that these would provide a good opportunity for future generations to learn about clams and coral being put out to the wild here today," said Jay Gutierrez, chief of the agency's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources.

'Managed by the community'

Seen as a gift, the hope is that these 15 giant clams will survive. Those involved in the project, including the mayor's office, have committed to increasing those chances of survival by closely monitoring the clams. Mayor Chargualaf said he has dedicated one of his staff to keep tabs 24/7 to ensure poachers don't harvest the clams.

The planting of the giant clams was done in support of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's push to develop an aquaculture industry, according to Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht.

"This is a wonderful beautiful project, and what has me super excited is all the young adults who will be working to maintain the clams in the pools," Muna-Brecht said. "This is just the essence of community-based management. This is something that is sustainable aquaculture done in the community and managed by the community, as it should be."