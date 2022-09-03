GIFF announces award nominees

The Guam International Film Festival is back for the 12th year, and preparing to announce its grand jury award winners next month.

The festival, and the nominated films, will run from Friday Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Guam Museum. General admission is $5 per screening block. Purchases made at the door must be in cash.

Grand jury award nominees for best narrative feature are “Raydio” out of Taiwan, directed by Kaidi Zhan, and “My Best Friend's Breakfast” also from Taiwan and directed by Zheng-Zhe Du.

The grand jury award nominees for best narrative short include “Ready Forward” from U.S. director Jim Jost; “Hawaiian Soul” from U.S. director ʻĀina Paikai; “Beauty Queen” out of the Philippines and directed by Myra Aquino; "Ala Moana Boys" from U.S. director Keliʻi Grace; “Last Hawaiian Sugar” from U.S. director Déjà Cresencia Bernhardt; “Manō” directed by Brittany Biggs from the U.S.; “Evanescent” from Korea and directed by Seulwoo Hyung; “Therefore, Socrates is Mortal” from Canada and directed by Alexandre Isabelle; “Marianne” out of France and directed by Julien Gaspar-Oliveri; “The Crave” out of Iran, directed by Houra Tabatabei; and “Babatoura” also from Canada and directed by Guillaume Collin.

Film nominees for the grand jury award in the best documentary feature category are “Loimata, the Sweetest Tears” from New Zealand directed by Anna Marbrook; “Zero Gravity” out of the U.S. directed by Thomas Verrette; “The Show Must Go On” from India and directed by Divya Cowasji; and lastly “Ferguson Rises” from the U.S. and directed by Mobolaji Olambiwonnu.

The grand jury award nominees for best documentary short include “Kāhuli” from U.S. director Chris A. Johns; “I Won't Remain Alone” from Iran and directed by YaSer Talebi; and “Empty Nest” also from Iran, directed by Fariba Arab.

The final category for award nominees is best Made in the Marianas. The nominees are “The Run” from Guam, directed by Kin Guerrero; “First Date” also from Guam and directed by Kyra Perez; “Bittersweet” from another Guam director, James Davies; and finally, “Steps on the Shore” from the Northern Mariana Islands and directed by Elijah Joshua Pajarillaga.

Returning to lead the GIFF grand jury is head juror Tom Brislin of the University of Hawai’i at Manoa along with Gabrielle Kelly of the American Film Institute. Three new international jurors join GIFF this year including Mareva Leu, festival director of Festival International du Film Documentaire Océanien (FIFO) in Tahiti; educator and producer Randy Finch of Taipei’s National University of the Arts and The Beijing Film Academy; and lastly, Taiwan filmmaker Mian Mian Lu.

For the complete film lineup and showtimes, please visit www.guamfilmfestival.org.

Funding has been provided to Guam International Film Festival, Inc. from Humanities Guåhan and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the federal ARP Act of 2021.