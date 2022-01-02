Mayors and vice mayors' "Gift of Family" campaign to recruit more foster families for hundreds of children will be extended through May instead of wrapping up in December, Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig said on Monday.

Guam has fewer than 40 active and licensed foster homes - but the island has some 500 foster children, according to Harvest House.

To help address the shortage of foster families, MCOG launched its Gift of Family campaign in October, with the goal of recruiting at least 19 additional foster families.

Since then, 11 families have applied, Alig said, citing information shared by the Department of Public Health and Social Services with MCOG.

Alig, mayor of Piti, said having 11 applicants is in itself considered a success, considering that for far too long, Guam has not had enough foster families.

"Overall, we think that the campaign raised the awareness about the need for more foster families. While 11 applied to become foster families, many more wanted to help by making sure there are resources for foster families so that's also one of the successes of this program."

MCOG held a Nativity scene, or belen, contest among villages, prizes for which were expected to be donated by the winning villages to help buy supplies for foster children under the care of Harvest House and individual foster families, among other things.

Alig said the extension of the Gift of Family campaign through May will enable more families to apply to become foster families.

May is also National Foster Care Month, so MCOG is looking to ramp up the campaign leading into the monthlong event.

Observance of the National Foster Care Month seeks to increase the visibility of the needs of children and youth in foster care, and highlight how the child welfare system can prioritize foster care as a service to families and promote reunification, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.