The Gifted and Talented Education program will be accepting prescreening applications for GATE prekindergarten in February. Children who are age 4 by July 31 are eligible for prescreening, according to a press release. Prescreening applications will be available at the GATE office beginning Feb. 3. The GATE office is at the Guam Department of Education headquarters in Tiyan, Room 313. They're also available at www.sites.google.com/gdoe.net/guam-gate. Testing will be conducted from March 3 to May 27.

POST Commission

The Guam P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards & Training) Commission will hold its next meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Guam Community College in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000.

About Boating Safely

Guam residents are encouraged to participate in a two-day boating safety class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 4 and April 11 at the University of Guam. Topics include introduction to boating, boating laws, safety equipment, and possible boating problems. It costs $20 for U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members and $35 for the general public. Call 777-2994, 789-1171 or 735-2476 or email mnrivera1@yahoo.com or uscgauxiliaryguam@gmail.com for more information.