‘Gifts of FestPac’ opens at CAHA

A new cultural exhibit, "Gifts of FestPac," opens today at the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency gallery.

Presented by the CAHA gallery on the second floor of the DNA Building in Hagåtña, the exhibit will display contributions by Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture artisans as well as gifts from the 12th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, when Guam hosted the event in 2016.

The objective of "Gifts of FestPac" is to build public awareness, CAHA said in a press release. It is also a fundraising event for the Guam delegation to the upcoming 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture, which will take place next year in Hawaii.

The exhibit will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Jan. 20 to Feb. 17.

For more information, contact Mike Mafnas at 671-300-7589 or email michael.mafnas@caha.guam.gov.