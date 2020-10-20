Gill-Baza and Zero Down testing continues

The majority of positive cases discovered during an ongoing COVID-19 testing outreach at the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions in Yigo are under home isolation, according to Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services. As with each positive case, Public Health conducts an assessment to determine if home isolation is suitable, Carrera added.

The department will offer isolation at the government facility if the home is deemed unsuitable, but individuals are not forced into a government facility. As of Monday morning, 74 of the 81 positive cases at the subdivisions had been isolated and only two were transported to the government isolation facility at the Bayview Hotel, Carrera said. An assessment was still in progress for the remaining positive cases.

The individuals in home isolation at Gill-Baza and Zero down join the around 900 cases in home isolation around the island.

Nurses and social workers perform calls every day to monitor compliance, Carrera said. Random physical checks are also done every couple of days, she added.

Public Health has formed a partnership with the Office of the Attorney General and Judiciary of Guam to assist with isolation monitoring, and the visits are performed by AG investigators and probation officers. However, there are only about nine to 10 officials performing checks, supplemented here and there, Carrera added.

The two low-cost subdivisions have seen COVID clusters.

On Thursday, 48 people out of 124 who were swabbed at the two subdivisions, or 39%, tested positive.

On Friday, 33, or 19%, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at the two subdivisions out of 167 tested.

Results for Monday were not available as of press time.

Partnerships to monitor isolation

"Early on in the pandemic when the cases were pretty low ... of course it was a lot easier to manage. But as these cases continue to rise with an average of 50 to 60 a day, it's a little bit harder to manage the monitoring of these cases. But we have to look at how we can manage isolation and that's why we look for partnerships with the AG's office and the Judiciary as well," Carrera said.

Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the AG's office, said the AG has two teams of two investigators who go out for compliance checks three times a week, and the duty is split among 14 investigators.

"We are doing what we can to support the need to assist with compliance checks," Charfauros added.

Probation officers make up the remaining five or so officials who perform physical checks every few days, according to Carrera.

The Post asked whether there is a concern that the manpower is there to ensure compliance among isolated residents.

While the large number of cases presents its challenges, the concern and strategy should be focused on education, Carrera said.

Education crucial

"This level of concern in terms of active cases, it's not unusual in any part of the world where whenever you have active cases continuing to rise," Carrera said. "What should be the concern and the strategy is the level of education. That's really what we need to focus on, is educating the community about COVID-19, incubation period ... and how to really react to it."

Homes visited by Public Health during the Gill-Baza and Zero Down outreach are given educational material about the disease, she added. A family that the Post spoke to during the first day of outreach last week stated they did not know where to get tested, and that's an observation Public Health continues to make, not just within the subdivisions but also in other communities, Carrera said.

"Maybe there is a level of education we need to target and if we're failing that type of educational piece, we realize maybe we need to step it up. So that's something at Public Health that we're working to beef up, is putting more educational material out there, ensuring that our community understands what they need to do to better arm themselves when it comes to COVID-19," she added.