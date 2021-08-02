Junior Achievement Guam and Title Guaranty of Guam hosted a pilot workshop of the new JA Economics for Success program July 29 at Guam Community College. The purpose of the program is to introduce students to the elements of personal finance and help students better understand their career interests. The workshop was administered by Ginefsåga, a student group sponsored by Title Guaranty of Guam which participated in the JA Company of the Year 2020-2021 program.

For more information visit ja-guam.org.