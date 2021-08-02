Ginefsåga student group

JA Economics for Success: Participants and organizers of the JA Economics for Success workshop held July 29 at Guam Community College gather for a photo following the completion of the workshop. They are, from left, Shin Taira, director of process and technology at Title Guaranty; Andrew Santos; Phaedra Francine Taijeron; Jaylie Usita-Lee; and Alyssa Blas, all workshop participants; Justin Joseph, president; Kyrav Sachdej, vice president of marketing; Wesley Garcia, vice president of production; Mark Wang, vice president of finance, all of Ginefsåga. Courtesy photo

Junior Achievement Guam and Title Guaranty of Guam hosted a pilot workshop of the new JA Economics for Success program July 29 at Guam Community College. The purpose of the program is to introduce students to the elements of personal finance and help students better understand their career interests. The workshop was administered by Ginefsåga, a student group sponsored by Title Guaranty of Guam which participated in the JA Company of the Year 2020-2021 program. 

For more information visit ja-guam.org.

