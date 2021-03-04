Girl, 11, testifies in molestation trial

An 11-year-old girl, who accused a man known to her of sexual assault, was in tears as she took the witness stand on day one of the trial against defendant Randy Wayne Aguon, 27, in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

“I saw him laying down right next to me,” the victim said after prosecuting attorney Christine Tenorio asked if she recalled seeing the defendant.

The victim was soft-spoken and could be heard crying after being asked to identify the defendant inside the courtroom.

She testified that she felt the defendant’s fingers touching her when she woke up that morning.

“What did it feel like?” said Tenorio.

She started to cry again before asking to take another break.

Aguon stands accused of sexually molesting the victim last October.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl spent the night at a relative’s home the weekend of Oct. 4, 2020, and woke up to someone pulling off her pants and sexually assaulting her.

The victim told police she opened her eyes and saw the suspect kneeling over her.

The suspect then got off the bed and ran out of the room, documents state.

Opening statements were presented to the jury prior to the child being called as the government’s first witness.

“It was early morning on Oct. 4, (the victim) was sleeping on the bed, and she wakes to Mr. Aguon touching her... She was wearing a dress with leggings that day,” said Tenorio. “So, when she went to sleep, those clothes were on, and when she woke up her panty and leggings were down and he was touching her. He was actually kneeling over her when this happened. She freaks out. She was only 11. She ended up running next door.”

It was said in court that two days had passed before the allegations were reported to Guam police.

The prosecution asked the jury to find Aguon guilty.

However, defense attorney Peter Santos said the testimony throughout the trial will show that Aguon is innocent.

“You will hear from witnesses about the relationship that Mr. Aguon has with (the victim). There’s a lot of information that’s going to be brought out through the testifying witnesses. What you got to pay attention to is the relationship that Mr. Aguon had. He is (the victim’s) protector. He is (her) provider. He is (her) everything. (The victim) is ignored by her mother. … The only person that protects her or provides for her is Randy. You’ll hear that Randy only found out about the allegations when the cops showed up. He didn’t know what was going on,” said Santos. “She alleges that things happened. But pay attention to her and all the witnesses. You are going to see there is more to this than meets the eye. I believe that at the end of this case … you will come to the conclusion that Mr. Aguon is not guilty of the allegations made against him.”

The trial is ongoing before Judge Maria Cenzon.

It is being held in the Supreme Court of Guam courtroom due to COVID-19 restrictions, and streamed via Zoom into the Judiciary atrium for the public to watch.