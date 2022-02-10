A man was arrested after being accused of raping and molesting a young girl known to him several times over nearly two years.

Benjamin Norita, 39, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation – four counts of vulnerable victim enhancement and six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim, 12, told police the suspect started to molest her at the start of the pandemic lockdown in March 2020.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She alleged that the suspect repeatedly molested her and raped her three times through January 2022.

The suspect allegedly told police that he “disrespected” the child, admitting that he molested her, but denied raping the victim.

The suspect then told officers that whatever the victim said was the truth and that he would agree to it, documents state.