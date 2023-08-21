A man faces several charges of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly admitting he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl repeatedly this year.

Rayjohn Quichocho Lizama, 31, was charged Friday in the Superior Court of Guam with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

According to a magistrate's complaint, police responded to a complaint made on Thursday at a Dededo residence after the mother of the 13-year-old girl reported that the day before, her daughter was lying on a bed and Lizama exposed himself to the minor.

The mother immediately kicked Lizama out of the residence.

Past incidents

Police interviewed the victim, who alleged Lizama first started touching her inappropriately in May.

"(In the May) incident, she was sitting on the couch in the living room of the Dededo residence when the defendant asked if he could get on top of her to show her some examples of someone doing sexual things to her," the complaint stated, and alleges Lizama placed his hand into the victim's pants over her underwear.

A few weeks later, another incident happened in the victim's bedroom when Lizama told her "I'm going to make you try it to see if you like it," before sexually assaulting the minor and asking her if it felt good, the complaint stated.

In June, Lizama allegedly followed the victim into her bedroom, approached her while she was standing and used his finger to sexually assault her, the complaint stated. The minor said she felt pain during the incident.

Also in June, a few days later, Lizama approached the victim and asked her if she could give him oral sex, the complaint stated. After the victim refused, Lizama said she "might like it" and asked her if she could touch Lizama's genitals, which she did, the complaint stated.

In July, Lizama allegedly raped the minor, according to the complaint.

In the August incident, the victim reported she was in her mother's bedroom when Lizama put his genitals against the victim's face and tried to make the minor hold them, the complaint stated. The minor did, before her mother walked into the bedroom, the complaint stated.

In an interview with police, Lizama allegedly admitted that he had sexual intercourse with the victim three times and used his finger to sexually assault her three times.