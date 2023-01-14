A man was accused of inappropriately touching a minor after giving her a ride to a store.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl accused Raymond Medeza Beck, 36, of touching her "private parts," a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam alleged.

The day after the alleged molestation, the girl told an officer with the Guam Police Department that Beck picked her up at her home to give her a ride. When she got into Beck's car, she said, she could smell the odor of alcohol.

The 13-year-old added that at one point they stopped at a Mangilao store when Beck "reached over and started touching her upper, inner thigh and private parts, including her breasts," the complaint stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After the girl asked Beck to stop, he took her back and dropped her at home where the girl immediately told her mother.

Beck denied the allegations after meeting with the police, according to the complaint.

Beck was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. The Office of the Attorney General estimated the sentence for the alleged crime to be a maximum of 20 years if he is convicted.

In addition, the AG's office noted that Beck's criminal history includes a conviction for driving while impaired in a 2011 case.