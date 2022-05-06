A man was arrested after being accused of sexually molesting a young girl known to him.

Ridgley Reedsom Abraham, 21, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the 13-year-old girl told police the incident occurred April 3 but she reported it a month later because she was too afraid.

She said she knew and trusted Abraham, documents state.

The child was watching TV when Abraham allegedly molested her from behind. She froze for several minutes out of fear, documents state.

Abraham only stopped after the girl’s grandfather walked into the room, the complaint states.

Abraham allegedly admitted to police that he touched the child.