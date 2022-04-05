A man was arrested after being accused of raping two girls known to him. One of the victims alleged the rape occurred more than 40 times.

Justin James Taijeron, 35, was charged with four counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, police responded to a school on Monday to talk with Child Protective Services about sex assault allegations reported by two girls.

The first victim, 13, allegedly told police that the suspect started raping her when she was 9, adding that it happened over 40 times.

A second victim, 12, alleged the suspect raped her when she was between the age of nine and 11.

A witness told officers that the first victim did tell her that the suspect raped her, but the witness admitted to authorities that she did not know what to believe, documents state.

The witness told police she did not think that the suspect could ever hurt the children before she admitted that another man had raped the victim when she was only 4, documents state.

The witness allegedly admitted the rape involving the other man was never reported, adding that maybe the child was traumatized by that incident, documents state.

No charges were filed against the witness.