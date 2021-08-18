Air Force pilot-turned pageant queen Raliene Hernandez Banks was crowned Mrs. Regency International in Las Vegas at the Regency International Pageant.

Raliene Banks, the daughter of Rafael and Edeliene Hernandez, never really thought she’d see herself sashaying across the stage to accept a crown.

Her win, however, gives her a stage from which she can encourage other women to explore the field of aeronautics, which is her passion, and further share her message of empowerment and resiliency.

“I get to choose the appearances that I want to do. Regency International doesn’t have a charity that they require you to be a part of or a cause they want you to be a spokesmodel for,” she said.

“So I was really glad I could choose the organizations that are important to me.”

The first is Women In Aviation International - which is just starting in Guam. The other organization is The 99, which is a group of all-female pilots.

Raliene Banks said she’s always on the lookout for Guam- and Pacific island-related events where she can connect with fellow islanders and share her message. An upcoming event she’s looking forward to participating in is Pacific Fun Day Festival.

“I learned about it from Mrs. District of Columbia Earth- she’s from Chuuk,” she said. It’s a gathering that will include culture and food, among other attractions.

Raliene Banks' path to the crown and the glory that will come with it had humble beginnings.

“I’m a girl from Guam,” said the 2002 Simon Sanchez High School grad. “I went to public school. … I’m not anyone special or anything. I just worked hard.”

Her focus for most of high school was academics and building a life of success.

She’s a major in the U.S. Air Force, having served as a pilot in the military for 13 years.

Raliene Banks got her start in aeronautics when she completed her degree, in 3-1/2 years, at Dowling College, New York, with a bachelor's degree in aeronautics and applied mathematics. She graduated summa cum laude.

In 2008, she was commissioned in the Air Force and was selected to attend Undergraduate Pilot Training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, and Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

She returned to school and, in 2014, she graduated from Oklahoma State University with a master’s degree in business administration.

Since joining the Air Force, Raliene Banks has piloted C-17, RQ-4 and KC-135 aircraft.

From flight to stage lights

In 2019, she developed Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid and prohibits her from flying for the Air Force.

She’s still in the Air Force, and recently moved with her husband, Joshua Banks, to Washington, D.C., where she works at the Pentagon. Together, they established Banks Property Team and run multiple short- and long-term rental properties.

But having been grounded required her to shift her focus to new opportunities, a large part of that was the life she never really thought she’d find herself in.

“My mom put me in John Robert Powers when I was a freshman in high school,” she said. “So it was something I thought about but never really thought I would do.”

Mrs. Regency International is Raliene Banks’ fifth or sixth competition since 2019 and the first international competition she’s won, she said. Her first competition was Mrs. North Carolina. More recently, she competed in the 2021 USA Petite National Pageant.

F.L.I.G.H.T.

In the Mrs. Regency International pageant, Raliene Banks represented the District of Columbia, competing against contestants from around the world over the course of four days, according to a press release. She was crowned on July 31.

“It feels amazing,” she said.

As Mrs. Regency International, she will spend the year promoting empowerment, resiliency and aviation with her platform, “Take F.L.I.G.H.T. Today.”

The purpose behind her platform is threefold: it empowers, promotes aviation, and educates others on how to promote resiliency within their communities.

Her platform started with her passion for aviation and encouraging more women to explore what’s still very much a man’s field.

But as she shared her platform, she realized that she enjoyed helping people and guiding them toward a sense of empowerment.

And in 2020, as the number of COVD-19 cases increased and created a global pandemic, her platform grew.

“I realized resiliency was important,” she said.

It was out of her experience dealing with Graves' disease and the disappointment of not being able to fly anymore that she firmed up a technique she uses to help herself and others get through times of trial and even moments of anxiety.

She shared her F.L.I..GH.T. technique during a spokesmodel presentation of the Regency pageant.

“I actually won that portion of the competition,” she said.

She said the acronym makes it easier to remember what to do. F.L.I.G.H.T. stands for:

Feel - Allow people to share what they’re feeling.

- Allow people to share what they’re feeling. Listen - Listen without interrupting to get them to open up and trust, and give them space to share their thoughts and emotions.

- Listen without interrupting to get them to open up and trust, and give them space to share their thoughts and emotions. Inquire - Once they’re done telling their story, ask them questions that guide them to think critically about their situation. Don’t tell them what to do. Helping people draw their own conclusions is very powerful.

- Once they’re done telling their story, ask them questions that guide them to think critically about their situation. Don’t tell them what to do. Helping people draw their own conclusions is very powerful. Get help - When people come to you with issues that are outside of your ability or you think they’re in danger, encourage them to get the professional help they need.

- When people come to you with issues that are outside of your ability or you think they’re in danger, encourage them to get the professional help they need. Tell your story - “This is how we connect. When I was going through issues in my past, whether it was Graves' disease or relationship issues, what really helped me was hearing other people’s stories about how they overcame adversity.”

“I think telling our story and being vulnerable is a really important part of building resiliency,” Raliene Banks said.

When asked what one message she’s sharing with the world through her blog (find her on raebanks.com) or on her social media pages, she reiterated resiliency and perseverance.

“We all have setbacks,” she said.

Raliene Banks shared a favorite quote from American journalist, novelist, screenwriter, producer, film director and blogger Nora Ephron: “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.”

“I think we all deal with adversity,” Raliene Banks remarked. “And the difference between a hero and victim is how you deal with adversity. So when you experience something you think is very difficult to overcome just remember that. And that (mindset) has helped me push through those tough times.

“It’s knowing there is hope and having other people in my life to give me hope,” Raliene Banks said.