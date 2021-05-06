A 15-year-old girl told police she was molested by a man known to her multiple times.

According to court documents, the girl said the first incident occurred in 2017.

She told officers that she was awakened by Richard Max Eungel, 42, before he started to rub her inner thigh. He then reached under her shorts and touched her "flower," she said, referring to her genitals.

Eungel allegedly continued to molest the girl even after she pushed his hand away and told him no when he asked to touch her more.

She also reported a separate incident in which Eungel allegedly touched and rubbed her inner thigh after he asked if he could touch her genitals.

Eungel was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.