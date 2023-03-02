The Guam Girl Scouts are out in the community in full force this year and they are already emptying their inventory of cookies faster than anticipated, according to Allison Hermanson, executive director of the Guam Girl Scouts.

“We’re really excited! We’re actually selling out of the flavors quite quicker than expected. We are just happy to be able to have the interaction and see customers’ faces. … We have three flavors left and under 50 boxes, probably of each flavor,” Hermanson told The Guam Daily Post.

The girls started their presales in December. They estimated how many cookies to order based on orders from previous years. Once they received their shipment of cookies on Feb. 9, they had a week to deliver the orders that were placed.

“Once we sell out, we’re out,” said Hermanson, also confirming Guam's organization only gets one mass order of cookies per season.

Public cookie sales started Feb. 25. The Girl Scouts had a booth at a number of popular shopping destinations, including Guam Premier Outlets.

“It teaches them how to set goals. So if you know you’re going to earn this much per box and your goal is X amount of dollars, like, how many boxes of cookies do you have to sell? And so, they set their goals for that and they work hard for it. So it just teaches them entrepreneurship 101 and how to be a fully rounded girl,” said Hermanson.

Quite a few skill sets are taught and refined, she told the Post.

“It teaches them how to interact with people, customer skills and customer relations. It teaches them money management, organization skills, how to organize your cookies and store them,” she said.

Funds raised support programs for all scouts, while a portion remains with the group that sold the cookies.

“Some goes specifically back to their troop. So their troop can use that to purchase their patches, purchase their supplies for the year, their activities. … It pays for any type of troop funding that you would need,” said Hermanson.

She said that the biggest thing the Girl Scouts aim to do is to work hand in hand with the community and give back. She said the overall goal is charity and they do that through community action projects.

“They will maybe sponsor a (Boonie Flight Project) for a pet to go to their adopted family. Or maybe donate to some of the vets to help with the SNIP clinic so that we can fix the stray problem. Or donate to a food bank. But not just a one-time donation, because does that really fix the problem? But to figure out a way to have a recurring donation or work on a funding program,” said Hermanson.

As the Girl Scouts wrap up their cookie sales event, they look forward to the many activities ahead of them.

“We also have to have some fun and reward ourselves for the hard work. So then they can apply for little trips. One troop is going to go off island and go to Saipan. And for our younger girls that can’t do that, a day at (Pacific Islands Club) works as well,” she said.

The last day for cookie sales at GPO will be March 5. The scouts will be selling from noon to 4 p.m.