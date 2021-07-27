The teenage girl who accused a man known to her of inappropriately touching her in 2018 was emotional and spoke softly, as she testified on the witness stand on Monday.

The teen testified on the first day of Normandy Ilagan Penaflorida's trial got before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

“I was sexually harassed,” the victim in the case said.

The girl, now 16, was 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

She said she was in the living room when Penaflorida showed up at her residence.

The teen recalled how she opened the door for him.

“He put his hand on my body and said I was sexy. After that he let me go,” she said, as she recalled that the defendant hugged her and touched her buttocks. “Then, he kissed me on the lips. I didn’t know what to do. I was just in shock.”

She testified that she was uncomfortable after the defendant allegedly told her not to keep quiet about the incident.

“I woke up my dad to tell him. He was confused and upset,” she said. “I wish I never had to talk about it.”

Her family took her to the Dededo Police Precinct to report the allegations.

The government also called up the officers who spoke with the alleged victim and made the arrest to testify.

Officers testified that the defendant told them that the touching was an accident but admitted to telling the girl not to tell her father because he "knew what he did was wrong.”

Prior to witness testimony, both parties presented their opening statements to the jury.

“She will tell you how she trusted (the defendant) and how he betrayed that trust,” said Assistant Attorney General Rolland Wimberley. “(The victim) lets him in. The defendant reaches around for a hug and his hand touches her butt. He makes a comment you are so sexy. The defendant tells her not to tell her dad what happened.”

Brian Kegerreis told the jury to let the evidence help them decide, and asked that his client be found not guilty.

It was said in court that trial is expected to be completed this week.

The government is expected to continue questioning its witnesses today.