The girl who accused 28-year-old Sohlanse Roponei Jr. of sexually molesting her repeatedly when she was younger recalled multiple alleged incidents as she took the witness stand Friday in the Superior Court of Guam.

“I’ve been molested by Sohlanse,” the victim said during the second day of his trial. “In elementary and little of my middle school years.”

The victim, now 15, testified that the alleged sexual assaults occurred inside the living room and in her mother’s room.

“It happened every other day,” she said. “He touched my private area ... countless times. Some nights I would open my eyes and see him right next to me. There was a night he kissed me. I would pretend to be asleep.”

She said she was too scared at first to tell anyone.

Roponei cried and took deep breaths during her testimony.

The victim said she eventually told her family about the alleged incidents after the defendant sent her a birthday message on Instagram apologizing for what he did.

She said her mother deleted the message. Investigators were unable to get a copy of the purported message.

“I don’t think she was happy to see it, so she wanted to delete it,” the victim said.

The teen said she eventually told her father and stepmother.

“When she moved in, she was kind of quiet,” the victim’s father said during his testimony. “I was really upset. I was really, really mad. I didn’t want to do anything to get myself into trouble and lose my family. The best thing to do, I thought, is just report it to the police.”

Call for acquittal

On Friday, Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto told the court that the government rests its case after two days of trial.

Defense attorney Peter Santos then requested the defendant be acquitted of the charges. He argued the victim’s testimony has been inconsistent and the prosecution failed to provide any physical or direct evidence.

Canto argued there has been enough evidence for a jury to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. She said the victim testified to the incidents that Roponei is being charged with and told the court the jury should be the one to determine the victim’s credibility.

Judge Vernon Perez took the motion under advisement. The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

Roponei faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.