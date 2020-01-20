Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje has conflicts of interest that he knows should have made him excuse himself from the debate during emergency session … Read more
It is always interesting to talk to people about politics on Guam and ask if they really trust the people who have been elected to make overal… Read more
Vice Speaker Telena Nelson insults the people of 41 states who have part-time state legislatures when she claims part-time senators will be bi… Read more