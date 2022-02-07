Global commander tours local Navy installations

HAFA ADAI: Vice Admiral Yancy B. Lindsey, third from left, Commander, Navy Installations Command, toured various facilities on board U.S. Naval Base Guam in Sånta Rita-Sumai, Jan. 31. NBG is one of 70 installations worldwide overseen by CNIC, providing services to the fleet, fighter and families. While at NBG, Lindsey was briefed on the installation and tenant commands' missions and toured facilities including Polaris Point, unaccompanied housing and various wharves and piers. Lindsey also met with and talked to sailors, various project and program directors and facilities managers and supervisors, and listened to their challenges while discussing ways of improvement. U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal