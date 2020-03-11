Cuts to the GovGuam fiscal year 2020 and fiscal 2021 budgets could be coming, according to Sen. Joe San Agustin, who oversees the legislative Office of Finance and Budget and chairs the committee on appropriations.

On Monday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the COVID-19 outbreaks will result in an estimated loss of $31.7 million for the local government.

San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post that the impact of the outbreaks is being considered during budget planning. The senator said that, should a pandemic be declared, certain budgetary measures may be applied.

"There can be a significant reduction in revenues not only for the General Fund, but for the special funds such as the Tourist Attraction Fund; Customs, Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Services Fund; Guam Museum Fund; Limited Gaming Fund; and Guam Highway Fund," San Agustin said. "This would in turn affect funding for agencies' operations."

United Airlines has announced it is taking steps to reduce its international and domestic flights due to weakened demand resulting from the COVID-19 outbreaks, and will adjust its Guam flight schedules.

Tom Ada, executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, said Monday that 56,000 seats on flights to Guam had been canceled.

"Should the trend in cancellations continue, we may need to issue an amendment to the Budget Act," San Agustin said.

He added that officials are currently looking into ways to stem any potential impact to the budget.

Fiscal Realignment Plan

According to San Agustin, if GovGuam revenues fall at least 3% below the revenues projected in the annual Budget Act, the governor is required by law to submit a Fiscal Realignment Plan.

The Office of the Governor told the Post on Tuesday that government revenues remain steady.

"The fiscal team aggressively monitors and manages government revenues on an ongoing basis," said the governor's policy director, Carlo Branch. "Government revenues are generally stable at this point, and the statutory threshold for an FRP has not been met. We are prepared for various scenarios and will take appropriate action when necessary."