The Hybrid Guam Land Use Commission unanimously approved a conditional use application for the Guam Power Authority to expand a 115 KV substation in Apra, Santa Rita-Sumai.

According to information presented by commission staff during a virtual hearing Thursday afternoon, the location is “ideal” for the project and is adjacent to an existing substation along Route 17.

The construction project is tied to a development phase for the power utility to begin producing more energy using renewable resources, Joaquin Flores, who represented the project told the hybrid commission.

No public testimony opposing the plan was given by either residents or adjacent landowners during a public hearing on the application in February, and the village’s municipal planning council registered its support through a formal resolution in June.

The project will also include about 17 miles of connecting transmission lines traversing the island and several substations, Flores reported, and construction plans currently have the tallest feature of the substation at 15 feet above ground. The facility could be operational by summer 2024, he said.

An area of “West Tiyan” is also set for a round of development, with the GLUC unanimously approving a request to rezone land that includes a former Naval Air Station-era “shoppette” for commercial use.

Tor Gudmundsen, who represented TD engineers at a subsequent meeting Thursday, showed commission members an aerial photo of the location, which is near the newly-constructed Tiyan Parkway, approximately a quarter of a mile from the road’s intersection with Route 8.

With residential development expected to continue in the neighborhood, services should be available nearby to support the families who live in the area, he testified.

Commission staff also noted a commercial hub could act as a “buffer” between a heavily trafficked roadsides and the residential areas of western Tiyan.

The GLUC also approved the rezoning application unanimously.