Guam Medical Association President Dr. Thomas Shieh has called on the governor to lockdown the island immediately and stop any flights for coming to the island for the next two weeks.

"Every day that goes by this virus will continue to find its host and infect families," wrote Shieh in a letter to the governor sent late Tuesday night on behalf of the Guam Medical Association and other medical providers.

The GMA has requested the governor impose a lockdown on residents.

“Only essential healthcare personnel and safety teams are to be out. You must call out the National Guard to maintain order during this time,” said Shieh. “Your decision will determine the fate of thousands of lives. We must take these steps to ensure Guam and the people are protected.”

Shieh has been calling for the closure of the island’s borders saying it will help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community.

“We hope that we are not too late already,” said Shieh. “We must starve this virus.”