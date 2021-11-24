Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has purchased two new C-Arm machines.

The machines offer the highest quality imaging for patients undergoing procedures at Guam’s community hospital, according to GMH.

The machines were purchased using part of the federal CARES Act funding.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GMHA was able to stretch some $500,000 to purchase two machines. The first is an upgrade to the Operating Room imaging equipment; the second, a smaller “mobile” C-Arm allows for expanded services for Interventional Radiology teams, GMH stated in a press release.

“The Mobile C-Arm is our newest diagnostic imaging machine that gives physicians, nurses and technicians a clearer, more vivid image inside a patient’s body while they undergo procedures. It does this while also emitting much less radiation to the patient and staff,” said Belle Rada, GMHA assistant administrator of Professional Support Services, in the press release.

(Daily Post Staff)