GMH administrator: “Big relief” after patient in isolation tested negative for COVID-19

The man who tested negative for COVID-19 remained at the Guam Memorial Hospital as of Friday morning, as he is being monitored for other health reasons.

According to GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas, the patient is no longer being kept in isolation.

“It was a big relief for the entire hospital because everybody is concerned,” said Perez-Posadas. “Before we got that patient, we were already trying to find out how to minimize exposure. We had already planned to do that. It got kicked into a higher mode when we got the call from GRMC about the patient. We didn’t have much time to inform the public.”

The patient showed up to the Guam Regional Medical City earlier this week and was taken to GMH where he was held in isolation until the results were received.

On Thursday afternoon, the Guam Public Health Lab concluded that the samples from the patient, who recently traveled to the Philippines, tested negative for the virus.

Local health officials said efforts were rushed to prepare the COVID-19 kits for testing and results came back in less than 24 hours.

A second patient, who was in home isolation, also tested negative.

Health officials are expected to get results soon for two other surveillance COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, an elderly couple, who recently traveled to Japan, reported experiencing symptoms of the virus. Both are in home isolation.

The hospital administrator said a security guard remains stationed at the entrance leading toward GMH’s emergency room entrance in the event anyone shows up experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“They will be asked questions to determine if they may be possible PUI (persons under investigation) and meet criteria by security guards. The next stage will then be that they will remain in the car with a face mask,” she said. “The screening nurse will come and out and do an examination and medical evaluation. If any symptoms, then they will be directed to isolation. We are not turning anyone away. We are just minimizing the process.”

Perez-Posadas said the security measures at GMH will remain in place despite the patient testing negative.

“It depends on the situation. If things clear up where we are no longer concerned about COVID-19…it just all depends,” she said.

The governor’s office said neither of the surveillance cases reported on Guam met the criteria to be considered a person under investigation.

Guam has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.