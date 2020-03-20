Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas sent a letter on Thursday to all hospital employees and medical staff regarding their possible COVID-19 exposure.

A patient who was recently admitted to GMH for non-COVID-19-related illness later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient was placed in isolation immediately upon suspicion of COVID-19, and the patient remains in isolation. The wing and private room where the patient was admitted has been sanitized as is the standard process for infection control, according to a press release from the hospital sent out on Friday morning.

In a circular issued to all hospital employees, Perez-Posadas said it was her role and obligation to inform the staff of a recent incident that "may have exposed" some of the workers to the COVID-19 virus, especially those who were in direct and close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

The administrator said the incident occurred on the third floor, Medical-Surgical Inpatient Adult Unit, where a patient was placed in a private room with a closed door.

It was only when a radiological procedure was completed a few days later that the physician determined the individual may have had the COVID-19 virus infection.

"As soon as we received the information, all appropriate isolation measures were instituted," Perez-Posadas wrote in the circular. "Although we would have preferred to have the patient immediately placed in isolation, which is the standard protocol for patients suspected of COVID-19 infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that if an isolation room is not available, a known COVID-19 patient can be placed in a private room with a closed door."

The administrator asked that those who came in direct contact with the patient remain calm and to contact the employee health nurse and the infection control nurse to be processed.

"... We realize this incident has caused tremendous anxiety and concerns, especially among those of you who were in direct contact with the patient."

The administrator said allegations that newborns were put at risk for exposure are "erroneous and untrue." She said the newborns are kept in an enclosed, contained and secured area on the 2nd floor.

"The Guam Memorial Hospital takes the health, safety, and security of its patients, employees and visitors seriously," the administrator added.

"We want to assure the community that as medical professionals, we will continue to go above and beyond and provide quality healthcare to the best of our abilities to all our patients because that is what we love and what the public has entrusted us to do."