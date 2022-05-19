GMH asking $30M from GovGuam

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority is requesting $30.5 million from Guam lawmakers as an appropriation for fiscal 2023. That comprises $18.7 million from the Pharmaceutical Fund and $11.8 million from the General Fund. The request is about $12 million more than the hospital's appropriation this fiscal year.

The government hospital expects about $132 million in projected operating revenues, $2.4 million in projected payments from the Department of Corrections for inmates' hospital care, and $200,000 from AmeriCorps. With the $30 million from GovGuam, GMH would have about $165 million in total projected revenues for fiscal 2023. And the hospital authority expects to spend just as much.

GMHA Chief Financial Officer Yuka Hechanova said operating expenses have increased dramatically over the past couple of years, and the same is expected for next fiscal year.

"It's really our clinical divisions that have been impacted the most with the rise in expenses for medical staff, nursing and professional support divisions. We have operating expenses largely from the nurses' pay increases that recently happened ... and pay differentials we've had to implement for all the clinical staff," Hechanova said during Wednesday's budget hearing for GMHA.

The hospital authority's expenses also come from hiring more physicians, while costs for pharmaceutical supplies, utilities, equipment and fuel have all risen sharply, according to Hechanova.

"We're not alone. There are hospitals across the nation that are facing historic losses due to the same issues that we're facing," she added.

However, GMHA's cash greatly improved from 2020 to 2022, mainly due to federal American Rescue Plan funding and provider relief funds. Gross patient revenues have also increased dramatically, as more patients were hospitalized and billing processes improved.

"Likewise, our net patient revenues are also improving; our collections are improving," Hechanova said.

$55M for nurses' pay, including $6M for raises

About $55 million is budgeted for nurses in fiscal 2023, which includes about $6.3 million for the nurse pay increase and about $3 million for traveling nurses. GMHA had been relying on travel nurses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hechanova said they are projecting to rely less on these nurses in fiscal 2023 and that hourly rates will go down.

Travel nurses cost GMHA about $20 million in fiscal 2021, of which $11 million was federally funded and $9 million was paid out of operations funding, according to the Office of Public Accountability fiscal 2021 audit report.

Hechanova said Wednesday that they are trying to get the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the hospital authority's costs for travel nurses, although she admits it's been a slow process.

"We meet with them every week to see where we are and how much we can recoup of the travel nurse costs as much as possible," Hechanova said.

GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said Wednesday that the current hourly rate for travel nurses has been negotiated down to about $150 or $175 per hour from an earlier rate of $225 per hour, and they are pushing to decrease it further as demand for travel nurses falls throughout the nation.

Concern with above-step recruitment

Meanwhile, GMHA continues to practice above-step recruitment, according to Perez-Posadas. The practice was one focus of an oversight hearing on the hospital authority held late last year. Perez-Posadas said it is a tool available to them and they are using that tool, particularly in the clinical areas, to recruit experts. She noted that if they don't, and place the recruits at the entry-level pay, these individuals won't want to work for the hospital.

Sen. Telo Taitague said she understood medical-related positions but it was questionable for administrative positions.

Perez-Posadas said if these individuals have the talent and credentials, GMHA will bring them over.

"Or if they have the political backing," Taitague retorted.

But Perez-Posadas said that if GMHA wanted to move ahead with accreditation as it plans, they need these individuals to assist the hospital.