GMH assesing damage

Besides water leaks and a few blown out doors and ceiling tiles, the island’s public hospital did not get any major structural damage through the duration of Typhoon Mawar.

“We have the same damage that we typically do: lots of leaking,” said hospital spokesperson Cindy Hanson. “But it has been cleared up. There are still some places that have water on the floor like the front entrance but that is mostly from people coming in and out from outside. It’s a challenge, but we are up to it.”

A loading area on the side of the hospital was flooded out on the morning after the storm, with water up past the wheels of two GMH service trucks.

Patients are still coming in and being seen and the patient census as of Thursday afternoon was normal, according to Hanson, “which is good.”

The emergency room had remained open through the storm. No elective surgeries will be performed until all outstanding issues at the hospital are addressed, she said.

No fatalities from the storm were reported as of Thursday morning, according to the Joint Information Center.

GMH put out the call for pregnant women who were about to pop to head to the hospital ahead of the storm. Only four expectant moms were remaining as of Thursday afternoon, Hanson said.

GMH was cut off from the island’s power grid on Wednesday and was running on emergency power. Hanson has said there was adequate fuel to keep operations running at that GPA will get them back on the grid once Condition of Readiness 4 is declared.