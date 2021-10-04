Surveyors with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visited Guam Memorial Hospital and the Skilled Nursing Facility again last month to evaluate whether corrective action plans were being followed, according to hospital administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

CMS first visited the hospital and SNF in late May. The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority had submitted corrective action plans in response to CMS findings. The last revisit survey was Sept. 9 for the hospital, and Sept. 10 for the SNF.

Perez-Posadas said on Sept. 22 the hospital hadn't yet received the official notification from CMS but they seemed to validate GMHA's compliance during an exit conference.

The final CMS report is supposed to arrive within 10 business days, but historically GMH has always received the report after that timeframe, according to discussions between lawmakers and hospital officials during a legislative oversight hearing on GMH on Sept. 21.

Lawmakers requested GMHA provide a copy of the CMS report to the speaker, who oversees health matters, when they receive it.

Accreditation

Other than working on CMS compliance, the hospital is also trying to regain accreditation.

GMH lost accreditation with the Joint Commission in July 2018 over a number of issues. In May, the GMHA board of trustees chose to switch to the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality as the hospital's accrediting body.

During the oversight hearing, Perez-Posadas said progress toward accreditation has been held up due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

A self-assessment is ongoing at this time. During a self-assessment, department managers go through the elements for performance and standards to determine whether they are meeting compliance, and what corrective actions need to take place.

After completing this phase, and when the surge subsides, the plan is to perform a mock survey.

"We were kind of hoping to do it this year, but unfortunately, COVID kind of changed our plan. But we continue to work toward getting that self-assessment completed and getting the mock survey done. If not the end of this year, then definitely the beginning of next year," Perez-Posadas said.

Electronic health records system

Another project that has had to go on hold is the implementation of the electronic health records system.

The project is 72% complete but was placed on pause on Aug. 21, as 95% of the project team's resources have been refocused to address the surge in COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

The "go-live" date for the project is yet to be determined, but it is to be sometime in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, according to the presentation during the oversight hearing.