The Guam Legislature convened virtually Tuesday to discuss and hear public comments on a couple of bills pertaining to Guam Memorial Hospital. Sen. Therese Terlaje, chairwoman of the Committee on Health, Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land and Justice, oversaw a public hearing on the two bills. Bill 301-35 would authorize tax credits for required medical equipment and an electronic health records system for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority. Bill 305-35 proposed a public-private partnership for the management of the hospital.

Sen. Amanda Shelton called 301-35 a “really simple bill.” She said GMH currently has machines and medical equipment that are old and need replacing. Shelton said while the bill was introduced before the pandemic, the health crisis has increased the need for it.

Under the bill the total amount of tax credits for medical equipment needs of GMHA cannot exceed $5 million during a five-year period or $1 million each year.

As the bill is written, it will not be effective until 2021 as not to interrupt this year’s budget, said Shelton.

“Hopefully that gives us some time to realize the effect of this type of tax credit,” she said.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said the authority supports the measure and affirmed that it would help the hospital obtain needed equipment.

Posadas, however, did not offer support for Sen. James Moylan’s bill relative to a public-private partnership for the management of GMH. She outlined several issues GMH has with the request for proposal process as it appears in the bill.

“Yes, we recognize that the management of the hospital does need a really high level of leadership, experienced individuals. The hospital has gone through many consultants trying to get people to come and manage the hospital but they don’t own it. It’s the hospital employee that owns the responsibility so we need to support the leadership, the executive and management team and the staff,” said Posadas.

A member of the GMHA board of trustees Sarah Thomas-Nededog also testified against the measure, telling participants at the hearing that she has personally seen a lot of progress at the hospital.

Sen. Kelly Marsh said the committee could benefit from hearing formally from the GMHA board as a whole on specific details on the progress at the hospital referred to by Thomas-Nededog.

Moylan said he acknowledged the hard work at the hospital but defended his bill and said more public input would be heard on it.

“This bill is really looking at the longevity of GMH, the survival of GMH and how it will be not during (this) administration or the following but in the long-term for our children,” he said.