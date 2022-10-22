GMH beefs up security, installs sally port

Across the nation, threats against health care workers have increased, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. While nationally, hospitals have deployed strategies to identify security risks and trained staff in violence prevention in an effort to keep workers and patients safe, on Guam, the island’s only public hospital also has beefed up security measures.

"The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the rate of injuries from violent attacks against medical professionals grew by 63% from 2011 to 2018, and hospital safety directors say that aggression against staff escalated as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified in 2020. In a survey this spring by National Nurses United, the nation's largest union of registered nurses, 48% of more than 2,000 responding nurses reported an increase in workplace violence - more than double the percentage from a year earlier," the AAMC stated.

Locally, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority acknowledged that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration characterized hospitals as one of the most dangerous places to work in the United States.

"There has been a nationwide increase in violence and threats to the health care industry. According to the American Hospital Association, health care workers suffer more workplace violence than any other profession. Health care workers are 12 times more likely to experience violence at work than any other industry,” GMHA spokeswoman Cindy Hanson said. "Twenty-five percent of ER nurses have experienced physical violence at work; 75% of all workplace violence incidents that happen each year in the United States involve health care professionals.”

Guam's public hospital itself has experienced a recent violent threat. In September, 64-year-old James Aguon was arrested on suspicion of terroristic conduct. According to Post files, he allegedly called and threatened to “blow up” GMH. Aguon was booked and released.

GMHA announced Wednesday in a press release that it has invested in improved safety and security measures to include bulletproof security doors and the installation and renovation of security posts at the Emergency Department.

The measures are meant “to protect patients and staff from aggressive or threatening individuals attempting to enter,” GMHA said in the press release.

Patients and visitors taking any new trips to the Emergency Department will find that new protocols have been implemented there.

"Improvements to security in the Emergency Department have included changes to where emergency patients enter the ED, including those arriving by ambulance. Everyone is now required to enter the ED via the main entrance, where the lobby and triage are located. The entrance on the left-hand side is exclusively for ambulances transporting patients with life-threatening injuries or illnesses. The security guard stationed at the trauma entrance will only open these doors for ambulances transporting patients in life-threatening conditions,” GMHA said in the release.

At the entrance of the ED, a sally port has been installed, featuring bulletproof security doors which can be locked down in the event of a threat.

"The inner sally port doors can be locked down, allowing individuals to exit the Emergency Room but not enter. The sally port is further protected by a hardened bulletproof wall to protect the security guard. Anyone attempting to enter the ER must walk through the first set of glass doors before approaching the sally port doors. The sally port enables the security guard time to trigger the automatic lock on the sally port doors. Once activated, the sally port engages a 2,000-pound automatic lock,” Hanson said.

Security posts where guards are stationed also have been reinforced with bulletproof walls.

"In the unlikely event that a potentially violent individual enters the main ED entrance, they will be face-to-face with one or more of GMHA’s security guards. GMHA security guards participate in extensive and ongoing training to handle a variety of situations,” Hanson said.

GMHA security guards undergo training with the Department of Corrections, focused on Level 1, Officer Survival Training.

"In addition to training with DOC, security staff at GMHA are trained in the tactical deployment of handcuffs and participate in Mechanical Expandable Bravo training in the use of a baton. GMHA security is also trained in knife defense, hand-to-hand combat, and basic jiujitsu. The security team must recertify their Oleoresin Capsicum Aerosol training in the use of pepper spray every two years. The security team also trains regularly at the hospital to ensure their skills are top-level at all times,” Hanson said.

While the hospital remains safe, hospital officials said, they added that the security and safety of all who visit the hospital are of the “utmost importance.”

"GMHA wants the community to know they are protected by a highly trained security team when they or loved ones are brought to GMHA’s Emergency Room or other areas of the hospital. In addition to the increased security measures at the ED, security is always on duty at the main entrance of GMHA,” Hanson said.

Bolstering the hospital's security cost, $196,000 and was funded through GMH’s operations fund, GMHA said.

According to Hanson, the project began in July 2020, but supply chain challenges during the pandemic caused delays.