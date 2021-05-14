GMH cashier and food worker does it all with a smile

Humble is one word that describes Michelle Balajadia, a cashier at Guam Memorial Hospital. She is a health care hero working behind the scenes on the front lines of the pandemic.

Balajadia works with the hospital's dietary department in the cafeteria. Her 20 years of experience makes her well-versed in the food service industry.

"I carry two job positions. I am a cashier I. I deal with customers, and I also help employees with disabilities and also customers. The other job I do is food service worker, which I did before I became a cashier. So (that's) my 20 years' experience. I really love it," said Balajadia.

As a cashier, she comes face to face with dozens of visitors and employees who visit the cafeteria to grab a bite to eat.

Dealing with food, money, customers and employees, the transactions Balajadia carries out must be done safely to ensure the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is reduced.

With everything occurring in the pandemic, Balajadia described the period of adapting to safety measures as a bit overwhelming. Despite this, she does everything with a smile on her face.

"As an employee, a cashier, I always make sure that the customers that walk in do wear masks and sanitize before entering. We do sanitize every day. I am a cashier, but I do food service work. I also help my partner in the front, and that's what makes it good and happy at the end of the day. I am really proud of my partner. My partner is really awesome. Everyone is awesome," said Balajadia.

Pandemic challenge

At the onset of the pandemic, Balajadia had to adapt to challenges dealing with safety.

"The challenges that I faced with this virus going on were safety, what we have to do as staff, working with the supervisors, letting us know what to do. It's really all about safety. Like I said, it's just really a challenge, but we made it through to fight this together," said Balajadia.

COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts have made the hospital adopt protocols in line with the Centers of Disease Control and the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance.

These protocols mean everyone has the responsibility of keeping each other safe entering and exiting the hospital environment. Balajadia said, in the beginning, her family was concerned about her safety.

"I don't have kids of my own. So it just my family, my brothers and sisters, and every day I check up on them, and they check up on me. But as long as I am doing my part with safety, I am okay," said Balajadia.

In the 20 years working at GMH, Balajadia feels rewarded carrying out the hospital's mission to help others.

"My reward, and I am really so happy, is just helping others in need of help. I see customers, employees; we are all going through this together. We are all stressed. But again, we need to put a smile on our face and carry on to make our work a safer place," said Balajadia.

Balajadia's dedication to providing awesome customer service has earned her recognition over the years, and in honor of Hospitals Week, The Guam Daily Post joins the community in thanking her and her colleagues.

Those that are behind the scenes aren't thanked enough, GMH officials have said. But to that Balajadia responded: "It's OK."

"I am so proud of myself along with my team to do an awesome job," said Balajadia. "It's all about the customer and the employees. It's all about them, and I am really happy and proud about that. That's why when I wake up in the morning, I am ready to go and excited to come to work."

Smiling eyes

Smiling with her eyes, she said the employees and her customers see the quality of service the cafeteria team provides.

"The number one is customer service. That's the number one, and don't forget a smile. We can't see the smile because of the masks, so the eyes," she said.

With two decades in the books, Balajadia looks to the future with a sense of optimism.

"What I hope for is that all the patients that are in here will heal. The employees we will get through this together. Time will heal, and truly we will get through this together as a team," said Balajadia.

Passionate about her work environment, Balajadia said, "I love my team players, I love GMH, and it's really awesome. We're getting through this together with this COVID-19, and I am going to say it again, we can fight this to the end."