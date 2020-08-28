GMH chief: 'We are grieving'

A contact tracing investigation is underway after 62-year-old nurse Marnette Penarubia Aggabao died on Wednesday.

She was the ninth COVID-related death recorded for the island, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Wednesday.

“With the loss of our comrade, the loss of our colleague, a soldier who was a nurse, it pains us and we are saddened by it and we are grieving,” said Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas. “We also need to heal because we have to continue this fight. And it’s not just our fight, it is all of us as a community.”

Aggabao had worked at GMH since 1984 primarily in the intensive care unit and emergency room, according to her family.

“(Wednesday) was extremely heartbreaking,” said Dr. Felix Cabrera. “Marnette is a big part of the Guam healthcare family here. She not only worked for GMH, but she also did at GRMC so she is part of both hospitals' families. We are really struggling with losing our own people with this fight. It takes a toll on all of us.”

Following her death, Aggabao’s son, Angelo told the Post that his mother was a patient at the hospital for nearly eight weeks. His mother had complications from diabetes.

He said his mom had gone through around five or six COVID tests, which each returned negative.

The Post asked the hospital if the tests could have been faulty, as it was only a day or two before her death that she tested positive for the virus.

“I did not know that it was six times. But, she was admitted into the hospital for other conditions. Right now, it is going through the process of contact tracing and is still under investigation,” said Perez-Posadas. “So I do not have any other information to provide. Also, I did not know she was tested six times.”

GMH also said the contact tracing investigation is ongoing to determine how many other patients could have been infected with COVID, while getting care for non-COVID issues.

Angelo Aggabao said his mom had made her wishes known that she would like to be buried in her hometown in Iloilo province, Philippines. But with the current travel restrictions, it would be difficult to fulfill it.