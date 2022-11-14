While no updates have been made public on a reported complaint filed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation over a contract to collect bills owed to Guam Memorial Hospital, the contractor providing the service has released a report detailing the money it has collected, and the overall financial benefit it has given so far to the island's only public hospital.

MedHealth Solutions provides a wide range of revenue cycle services to the hospital that focused on improving the hospital’s financial and operational performance, a 2022 fiscal year-end review of MedHealth Solutions noted.

According to the company's annual report, GMH contracted MedHealth Solutions to conduct services such as patient collections, preregistration for scheduled patient arrivals, third-party follow-ups and others.

"We act with the hospital's third-party vendors (EHRs and RCM Solutions) to advocate for the hospital and ensure that the services needed to improve and enhance the current workflows for the Revenue Cycle services are aligned with the vendor's products. An example of advocacy that we've provided in the year is being a part of implementing the Electronic Health Record (EHR) System and giving input based on industry standards and experience in multiple systems,” MedHealth Solutions said in the report.

In May 2021, the gross collection baseline was $7,200,000. GMH was in the red, $643,825, in gross collections with only $6,556,175. That was a month before MedHealth Solutions began its contract.

In June 2021, GMH collected $8,687,418. That’s $1.4 million over the baseline. MedHealth Solutions' contract began June 23. The following month, the change in collection was $703,096.

By the end of the fiscal year, the total increase in collections was more than $39 million.

The reports stated the company trains developing entry-level billers, coders, follow-up accounts receivable specialists, patient registration representatives and other individuals as requested by the chief financial officer to give an understanding of the value of the role and provide guidance on decision-making in the industry.

But Guam resident Ken Leon-Guerrero said he doesn't believe the contract is on the up and up.

On Oct. 30, Leon-Guerrero filed a citizen’s complaint against the governor of Guam with the FBI. The complainant said he is hopeful an anti-corruption investigation under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or a RICO investigation, is launched into the financial dealings of Guam Memorial Hospital as it relates to the contract.

He stood outside the FBI headquarters on the Sunday the complaint was filed, and explained why he hopes the FBI investigates alleged government corruption he said is occurring "behind closed doors" and why he believes GMH and the governor are not spending federal relief funds as intended.

“I am bringing my paperwork and walking through why I believe federal funds are being diverted away from their intended use. That’s a reason why the federal government would be interested,” Ken Leon-Guerrero said. “When Medicare and Medicaid funds are paid, that’s to pay the bills in GMH so that institution can continue to take care of the people, not taking a cut off the top to give to a politically connected insider because he exists. That’s why I believe this could be a RICO investigation, that is my hope.”

The unsuccessful senatorial candidate contended the government's contract with MedHealth Solutions is “shady.”

“They are contracted to collect money, they get a percentage of everything over $7.2 million, even though, historically, they collect over $8 million, so there’s a problem right there. They are contracted to do training to GMH staff, well, don’t we have people at GMH that we pay a lot of money to train, they are being paid to oversee collection, so, in other words, they are being paid to manage GMH’s accounting department when it comes to collecting funds,” he said. “This contract in place, the majority of the money being collected we do not need to hire anybody to collect, in the traditional collections contract they only get paid on money they actually collect. They don’t get paid on the gross revenue stream of a business.”

The contract set a baseline amount of collections based on past performance, and MedHealth Solutions, per its agreement with GMH, is entitled to compensation only when collections exceed the baseline, meaning the business won't be paid if revenue received is the same level prior to the contract being executed.

Leon-Guerrero said the agreement amounts to roughly $4 million to $6 million a year being funneled out of GMH revenue streams because of the contract with MedHealth Solutions.

When asked exactly how the alleged acts of impropriety are occurring, he said, "when Medicare makes a payment, MedHealth Solutions does absolutely nothing to earn that money, when self-pay patients pay their bills, MedHealth Solutions does absolutely nothing to earn that money, yet, for some reason, this administration, CEO, and the GMH board felt that just by virtue of the fact that they exist, they deserve 12% of the revenue stream of government of Guam’s only public hospital. That’s why I filed complaints against the governor with the attorney general’s office because it's all part of this unfolding abuse of the public health care system.”

The Guam Daily Post reached out to governor’s communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin regarding the allegations that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero played a role in the alleged misdealing of federal funds. Paco-San Agustin was quick to label the allegations “fake news.”

Comment from the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority also was sought about the allegations, but GMHA's response was limited, confirming and referencing the contract with MedHealth Solutions.

"In May 2021, GMHA contracted MedHealth Solutions (MedHealth) to assist with and enhance GMHA’s processes in capturing and collecting patient revenue in accordance with the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). In addition, MedHealth provides guidance and training to GMHA staff to develop GMHA’s capabilities to sustain its Revenue Cycle Management (“RCM”) services on a long-term basis," hospital spokesperson Cindy Hanson said.

The contract was procured through a request for proposals, which was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the Office of the Attorney General, Hanson further said.

"The contract provides that MedHealth will receive 12% for amounts collected above the GMHA’s projected monthly collections of $7.2 million. MedHealth's payments are contingent on collections exceeding the estimated projections, at which point it will receive 12% of the amounts in excess of that projection as a contingency," Hanson said.

Leon-Guerrero said he is in receipt of documents secured through Freedom of Information Act requests that he said support his assertions.

“I’ve already gotten a lot of the documents myself through the FOIAs, the rest of the documents I am still waiting, that’s why I am filing the motion in the Supreme Court because the government has decided to not give me everything I am asking for. ... As these specific documents are released, we are going to learn more about what's happening behind closed doors,” Leon-Guerrero said.

He said he decided to file the citizen’s complaint days after a package surfaced on social media over the weekend containing documents including check payments pertaining to GMH’s contract with MedHealth Solutions.

The allegations contained in the package stated that "money is being stolen from the sick and poor treated at GMHA on average of $350,000 per month" as a result of payments made to MedHealth Solutions, which takes 12% of any dollar collected.

"This package contains the illegal collection at GMH from sick patients. There are few hundred pages. Attached is a snapshot of the contract, ownership, purchase order, invoices, and check payments,” the package stated.