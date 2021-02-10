GMH doctor: A teen's COVID-19 death unusual, but not impossible

On Sunday evening, Guam's 12-day streak without a COVID-19 death was broken.

And what was more tragic and a jolt to many was that the 18-year-old woman, who is being classified as Guam's 130th COVID-19 fatality, did not have any known medical history that could have contributed to her death.

The family of Finnia Erik, a Southern High School Dolphin, has told The Guam Daily Post they've been left with questions. For one, the family has stated they were told Erik tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital in the early morning hours on Sunday. The family did acknowledge Erik had been feeling ill and was having difficulty breathing, which prompted her family to call for help to bring her to GMH.

Erik died around 9 a.m. Sunday.

GMH could not discuss anything specific to Erik's case because of federal health privacy protection it contends still applies – even in death.

Hospital management did state it has talked to the teen's family.

GMH Medical Director Dr. Annie Bordallo said, in general, "it is a very unusual age group to get so sick or die from (COVID-19), but again, like a lot of other diseases in young people ... there are a few people who died every year that are young."

"It's pretty unusual, but it's not impossible," Bordallo said, adding later: "As the COVID-19 pandemic has gone on and on, then there are more cases of younger people contracting the disease and requiring hospitalization."

Respiratory diseases other than COVID-19 have claimed the lives of some of Guam's pediatric patients, Bordallo pointed out.

For any sign of respiratory distress, such as asthma, Bordallo said patients should immediately be brought to an urgent care clinic or a hospital, especially if they are having difficulty breathing and their oxygen level starts to drop.

While COVID-19 death rates are higher among older age groups, any death of a child or young adult is a reminder that COVID-19 does take the life of younger people, Bordallo said.

She urged people to continue to practice COVID-19 safety precautions such as frequent hand washing, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet and wearing a face mask.

Bordallo said it's not necessary to wear two or three layers of face masks as long as the 6-foot social distance rule is observed.

People in health care settings such as in the emergency room or in the intensive care unit do tend to wear layers of masks, but for regular residents, one mask would suffice, coupled with social distancing, she said.

And if people meet the criteria for the COVID-19 vaccine, Bordallo said, "we recommend you get vaccinated."

In normal times, people who have respiratory illnesses such as asthma are generally managing their disease with their physicians and they come to the hospital only when it gets bad.

But in this pandemic, Bordallo said, symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror those of asthma and the flu.

"I think if you're getting sick, you should go to the doctor so that we can ... make sure that it's not something else," Bordallo said.