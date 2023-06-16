GMH: Extensive damage after Mawar at least $4M and rising

Flooding, wind and electrical issues caused by Typhoon Mawar inflicted an estimated $4 million worth of damage to the island’s only public hospital, and that figure may increase.

"It's pretty extensive, the damage that we're seeking to restore – $4 million-plus. It’s growing as damage accumulates, especially due to the power fluctuations,” William Kando, Guam Memorial Hospital associate administrator of operations, told the hospital's board of trustees Wednesday night.

A preliminary damage assessment has been put together for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Guam Emergency Operations Center, Kando said. Officials are working with the federal government and the insurance provider to ensure that as much of the damage as possible is covered.

Hospital officials declined to provide The Guam Daily Post a copy of the assessment.

“The report is still in its initial stages and cannot be released until it is finalized and submitted to FEMA,” hospital spokesperson Cindy Hanson said, adding the Post should follow up in “one or two weeks.”

Kando said the document is changing over time and hasn't been finalized.

Hospital Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas on Wednesday called the damage to GMH “tremendous,” including flooding to the emergency room. Facilities teams did a “phenomenal” job responding to the large amount of water that leaked into the facility, Perez-Posadas said.

Leakage during heavy rainfall, a longtime concern at the hospital, was mitigated somewhat during Mawar by ongoing roofing repair projects, according to Kando.

“(The) majority of the roof sections were sealed by the rooftop projects that were ongoing, but, you know, with a typhoon of that magnitude, water is still going to find its way in,” he said.

And it did, coming in from the old Z Wing area into the lobby, creating a river in the main corridor and getting into electrical outlets. Smoking electrical wires were an issue, Kando said.

An electrical fire just after the typhoon shut down the hospital's cafeteria.

A variety of utility systems were affected by the typhoon. The hospital’s malfunctioning chillers are “a big concern with our infection control program,” Kando said.

Ongoing power fluctuations continue to cause damage and prevent repairs. However, there is a “silver lining” to Mawar – it will provide the aging GMH extra money for repairs that otherwise would not have been available, Kando added, thanks to disaster relief funds. Officials are seeking extra money for typhoon shutters, roofing and windows.

Perez-Posadas said the hospital continues to function as a shelter for residents who were bedridden and required external oxygen through Mawar, and has been caring for a high number of inpatients – 170 on average.

Financial woes

Aside from the physical damage, Mawar also compounded a financial slump the hospital has been dealing with since October 2022, Chief Financial Officer Yuka Hechanova told trustees.

“We’re struggling,” she said.

A March hacking event shut down the hospital’s computer network and slowed collections just as they were starting to rebound, Hechanova said.

“During the typhoon, we lost a whole week of productivity and just getting people back to work was difficult. Some people needed a little bit more time off to take care of things at home," she said. "So, yes, it's really been one after the other this fiscal year.”

Kando said the hospital has had some capital improvement projects stalled, specifically at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada, due to an inability to pay prior-year obligations.

Trustees stressed the need to explain to lawmakers the state of GMH’s financial woes during an upcoming budget request hearing.