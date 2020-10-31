GMH gets 21 new rooms to help with COVID patients

Guam Memorial Hospital received some reprieve with the addition of 21 rooms to help cope with a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, thanks to a partnership with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas.

The rooms, GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said, will aid the hospital’s efforts to contain and minimize transmission of the virus and other airborne illnesses.

“We extend our heartfelt and immense gratitude for the support and successful completion of this project. … Nurses can truly focus on the clinical and nursing care of the patients so they do not have to be alarmed and called the facilities maintenance team especially at odd hours of the night to check on the electrical outlets,” she said, emphasizing the “much-needed augmentation and enhancements” will help reinforce the safety protocols for patients and staff at GMH.

Perez-Posadas thanked the teams for their expertise and sacrifice to help the island in a “our time of great need, all in the best interests of the patients who rely on us to provide them a safe place to heal and recover.”

Completed 10 days ahead of schedule, the $960,000 project included teams from NAVFAC Marianas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, government of Guam, Guam National Guard and contractor Hensel Phelps.

According to Krista Cummins, director of public affairs for NAVFAC Pacific, “21 rooms were converted with the capability to support hemodialysis and ventilator equipment, of which, seven rooms are now capable of being negative pressure isolation rooms.”

While government of Guam partially funded some of the project, no further details were provided and all questions regarding cost and funding were deferred to FEMA as the program authority. “This project underscored one of the most rewarding assignments for the NAVFAC Marianas team in terms of mission criticality, interservice and stakeholder partnership, innovation and collaboration,” said NAVFAC Marianas deputy operations officer Manny Guarin. “Completing 10 days ahead of the 44-day schedule is proof that we succeeded and overcame the challenges working within an operating hospital faced with many unforeseen site conditions.”

Besides the rooms, the work included the installation of air conditioning and ventilation, duct work, refrigeration to achieve seven negative-pressure-capable rooms and the construction of electrical distribution to supply 43 dedicated circuits for medical equipment in all of the additional rooms, according to a press release.

Information was provided in a press release.