GMH gets $722K grant to support telehealth

A $722,000 grant from the Federal Communications Commission will help Guam Memorial Hospital purchase additional equipment and services needed for the telehealth program.

The program, born out of the COVID-19 response at the hospital, has allowed GMH to bring in doctors from other parts of the nation to assist with patient care in the intensive care unit. GMH officials have said they'd like to expand the program to other specialty areas where they are short of doctors.

More immediately, however, the funds will be used for "connected devices and internet services to facilitate and streamline the continuous care of COVID-19 patients, as well as follow-up care for outpatient services and software," said GMH spokesperson Mai Habib.

"This includes telemedicine carts for our COVID units, outpatient clinics and other inpatient units. It will also mean increasing broadband capability in the entire hospital and purchasing more WiFi access points (routers)."

The FCC grant is part of a $41.98 million grant for Round 2 of the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Health care providers in each state, territory, and the District of Columbia, including those previously unfunded in Round 1, will use this funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program supports the efforts of health care providers to continue serving their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to health care has proven to be not only a national issue, but also a local issue, and it is imperative that every community is given the tools to access this care as safely and effectively as possible. The FCC is committed to ensuring that every state and territory in the United States receive funding as part of this program,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “The FCC took action earlier this year to establish a system for rating applications in Round 2, factoring in the hardest hit and lowest-income areas, Tribal communities, and previously unfunded states and territories. Now even more doctors and nurses in every corner of our country can establish or expand telehealth services to support patients and their families.”

The Commonwealth Health Center in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands was awarded $522,722 for telehealth devices to expand outpatient telemedicine services, particularly for patients living on the more rural islands who would otherwise require air travel to access care, putting them at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

This first set of awards will go to applications that qualify for the equitable distribution step, as required by Congress and outlined in the FCC rules, to ensure nationwide distribution of funding to health care providers in each state, territory and the District of Columbia.

This step funds the highest-scoring applications in every state, territory and the District of Columbia plus the second highest-scoring application from the states and territories that did not receive funding in Round 1, if multiple applications were submitted from those areas.

Round 2 is a $249.95 million federal initiative that builds on the $200 million program established as part of the CARES Act. Now that funding has been committed to the highest-scoring applications from each state, territory and the District of Columbia, the next funding awards will commit funding to the highest-scoring applications, regardless of geography, until at least $150 million has been committed. The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau will then announce an opportunity for all remaining applicants to supplement their applications, as required by Congress. After all remaining applicants have the opportunity to supplement, the remaining program funding will be committed.