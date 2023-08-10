GMH hires sole Guam gastroenterologist

Guam Memorial Hospital will be the home of the island's only gastroenterologist following a recent recruitment announced by the hospital.

Dr. Paul Muña Aguon, a "highly credential skilled gastroenterologist," has begun attending to patients at GMH's Outpatient Gastroenterology Specialty Clinic, according to a release from the hospital. The doctor was born and raised on island.

"(The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority) is very fortunate and grateful to have a gastroenterologist of Dr. Muña Aguon's caliber joining us at the hospital," Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas stated in the release. "Guam has needed a skilled gastroenterologist to care for our people suffering from diseases and disorders affecting their digestive systems. GMHA has been diligently recruiting specialists to meet Guam's critical care needs and Dr. Muña Aguon, a son of Guam, is an excellent example of everyone's collective efforts to bring home our local doctors."

The doctor will offer care to patients facing gastrointestinal, liver and pancreaticobilliary issues, according to the release. He's also proficient in performing esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy, complex polypectomy, diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic ultrasound and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography.

Patients seeking a consultation with Dr. Muña Aguon will require a referral from a primary provider. The GMH Outpatient Gastroenterology Specialty Clinic is located on the hospital's second floor, adjacent to the Intensive Care Unit, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Muña Aguon received his M.D. in 2016 from the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, according to the release, and he completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix in 2019. He honed his expertise in Phoenix by completing a gastroenterology fellowship program as chief fellow.

More recently, the doctor completed a rigorous advanced endoscopy fellowship program at the renowned Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the release added. He's double certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and has earned several awards.