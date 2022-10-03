GMH hopes to establish Intensive Care Nurse Residency program

For years, Guam Memorial Hospital has struggled with shortages of specialized health professionals across the board, but prospects could improve in the field of intensive care nursing, as GMH is working to establish a pipeline to attract more workers.

The hospital's board of trustees passed a resolution in August to establish an Intensive Care Nurse Residency program, and while the the initiative remains under development, its implementation will help get specialized nurses in the door at GMH, hospital officials told The Guam Daily Post.

Nurse residency programs help recent graduates transition from the classroom into clinical practice, by allowing graduates to hone critical thinking and evidence-based decision-making skills in the hospital setting, GMH officials said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The program is four months long and comprises three major components, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Essentials of Critical Care Orientation, or ECCO, Classroom and Laboratory, and Clinical Orientation with Preceptor, according to information provided by GMH.

Completion of the program equates to 448 hours of course work, officials said during a recent board meeting.

The first component, ECCO, is used nationally to prepare progressive care unit and intensive care unit nurses, as well as creating the opportunity for Critical Care Registered Nurse certification.

The second component, focused on classroom and laboratory hours, allows nurses in the program to receive hands-on training and engage in simulations for lifesaving procedures, as well as training on ICU-specific protocols and reviews of disease states.

The last component, which makes up a bulk of the course hours, is an 8-week clinical orientation which allows learners to familiarize themselves with unit operation.

“Put into practice and apply what they have learned in the ECCO modules through various critical care scenarios, and observe and participate in multidisciplinary rounds,” a GMH official said during the August board meeting.

The three-part program would cost each participant $315.

GMH spokesperson Cindy Hanson said, as the program is developed further, more information would be made available to those interested in joining.