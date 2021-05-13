GMH housekeeper: My job means more than it seems

Across the country, hospital staff are being recognized as part of National Hospital Week. Doctors and nurses are often highlighted for their service, however there are many working hard behind the scenes who are invaluable but underrated.

In honor of National Hospital Week, The Guam Daily Post spoke with front-liners at Guam Memorial Hospital, whose jobs come with little recognition but big responsibility.

"I started in August, which was the second wave (of COVID-19)," said Jaleya Leon Guerrero. "When the second wave hit, it was very crazy. But you know I'm a new graduate, so I was looking to do something to keep me occupied. I never really thought I would get hired."

Within days of applying, she landed a position at GMH as a hospital environmental services technician.

"Since then, I have been working here, and I love it. I love every bit of it," Leon Guerrero said. She explained that she had reservations about entering the front line.

"Truthfully, I was really scared. One, because I am young, I don't have much experience," she said. "But at the same time, I was determined. I wanted to get my feet wet, put myself out there and help any way I can through this pandemic because everyone is scared."

'Honestly, it's so much'

Leon Guerrero has been on the job for roughly nine months.

"It's actually not as easy as a lot of people think, especially with the housekeeping department," she said. "I feel the housekeeping department is a very underrated department."

Working on the front line of the pandemic, Leon Guerrero said the janitorial duties she carries out are more important than they might seem to some.

"A lot of people think that it's just trashing, mopping and giving paper towels. But honestly, it's so much. We fight to contain the virus. It's our job to make sure that during a discharge, during a transfer, the next patient to come in is safe and to help make them get better," Leon Guerrero said.

Leon Guerrero works on the intensive care unit floor, where patients diagnosed with severe COVID-19 receive care.

"The very first time I stepped foot into the ICU, I was really scared. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know how I am going to get over how I am feeling.' But the staff in ICU, and everyone here at the hospital – we all work together to protect each other," Leon Guerrero said.

GMH staff are provided personal protective equipment and have established health and safety protocols.

"As long as we use the equipment that we are supposed to, then that's what makes me safe," Leon Guerrero said.

Challenges and rewards

Working in the ICU can be hectic, she said.

"Sometimes it's busy, sometimes it's calm, but I never underestimate a day in the life of ICU because you just never know. I disinfect, of course. I replenish, I trash out every room, mop every room. I just make sure that every area, top to bottom, is clean – no dust, nothing," Leon Guerrero said.

She spends roughly an hour and a half cleaning each room, a task she takes very seriously.

"You never know when the room is needed. You want to make sure you clean the rooms to the best of your abilities, but you don't want to rush it because you don't want to miss anything," Leon Guerrero said. "You want to make sure the patient coming in is safe and gets better in that room, and there's nothing that will make the patient get worse."

While the job can be challenging, she said it is also rewarding: "Walking through the ICU and just knowing that it looks clean, it has a good vibe; and the doctors, nurses and patients are happy with how everything is."

Although the job is often thankless, Leon Guerrero said she hopes the community comes to understand the importance of those in her department.