GMH: Initial survey feedback positive

On the day of an oversight hearing on the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, nearly a dozen patients were on hold in the emergency room, waiting for beds to open up.

“We have about 11 patients holding/waiting in ER for available beds in our inpatient units,” GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed around noon on Friday. The patients, she said, were waiting for beds in the “cardiac monitored beds” or Telemetry Ward.

The issue of patients waiting in beds that line the halls of the hospital isn’t new. A shortage of qualified nurses in the telemetry and other wards means patients must wait to be admitted because there aren’t enough nurses to monitor the patient around the clock.

Waiting patients weren’t discussed at the oversight hearing, but Perez-Posadas did report that a team from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visited the hospital last week.

“They were here on-site at the hospital; There were five surveyors,” she said. “What they told us — we (can't) discuss all the findings. They’re all preliminary.”

Perez-Posadas did share she was “really pleased” with the exit briefing on Friday because usually, the survey team would cite the hospital on its quality assessment and performance improvement” program and how the physicians who "are not engaged,” she told senators. “This time around – and hopefully it doesn’t change – they didn’t cite us with any deficiency,” she said, on the quality assessment and performance improvement program. “So we’ve made some great strides.”

In March of 2019, CMS raised concerns with the quality assessment program and with anesthesia services.

The administrator added: “There were quite a bit of areas where there were no findings, respiratory, laboratory, radiology department, dietary department, those areas they didn’t find any deficiencies as a preliminary report. So, I was pleased with the outcome of the out briefing but then again I have to wait until the written report.”

During the hearing, Health Committee Chairwoman Sen. Therese Terlaje said she was particularly concerned with reports by the media regarding doctors’ contracts and hiring practices.

She asked if it’s true that there are contracts that allow doctors, instead of GMH, to bill patients for services even as the doctors are getting paid by GMH.

Dr. Annie Bordallo, GMH medical director, said “every contract is different … every employment agreement is different.”

Generally, if the doctors are hospital employees, “We bill for the services. If they’re on an independent contract, who bills is dictated by the contract. That’s a negotiation tool that’s quite common in all health systems – it’s not unusual. But we don’t bill the professional fee if the terms of the contract allows the doctor to bill the professional fee,” Bordallo stated.

She assured the senator the patients aren’t double-billed.

“So there’s no double billing on that,” Terlaje clarified, “but the hospital has negotiated contracts where the physicians will bill for their services?”

Terlaje raised the issue of doctors being hired, whether it’s as a staff physician or given a contract by GMH, because of relationships and not because of their expertise.

Bordallo pointed out that she hasn’t hired any doctors under her role as the medical director.

“I am trying to … develop a process that is fair, that has requirements and we can evaluate and is also based on data,” she said, noting that hiring “has to be based on data but data is very tough to come by but we’re working on it.”