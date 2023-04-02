GMH introduces new rates, fees

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority called a public hearing last week to introduce its new hospital rates, fees, charges and an interim fee schedule change.

The hearing broke down proposed fees and was brief, as there was no testimony received during public comment.

“We are presenting a total of 65 new fee items. The new fee items were submitted by various hospital departments from November 2022 to January 2023,” said Sydie Taisacan, revenue cycle management director of finance department, during the hearing.

According to Taisacan, the listing of these 65 new fees is available at www.gmha.org, under GMHA reports and minutes, public notices and public information.

“The summary of these new fee items are as follows: We have 26 supplies under intervention of radiology, one supply under radiology, eight supplies under OR surgery and recovery, 18 medicine items under pharmacy, (and) 12 supplies under special services,” said Taisacan.

GMH also presented a total of 9,618 access and facility fees, which were already adjudicated by the Guam Legislature, said Taisacan.

“The listing of the existing fee schedule is available on our website under patients and visitors, billing and insurance. We provide resources and current facility fees. In addition, we also updated our 8,914 professional fees in our charge library effective March 1, 2023. We also effectuate our annual 5% across-the-board rating fees on April 1, 2023,” she said.

Members of the public may submit their written testimony through the hospital administrator and CEO within five working days after the March 28 public hearing.

The next public hearing will be scheduled in the next quarter.