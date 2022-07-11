GMH launches NICU telemedicine service

Yet another division of Guam Memorial Hospital will be utilizing telemedicine in order to better treat some of the youngest and most vulnerable of its patients.

GMH announced in a press release that it has launched telehealth services for its Newborn Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. This unit of the hospital treats babies born preterm, or before 37 weeks of gestation. According to a 2020 report on local infant health, prematurity is a leading cause of infant death on Guam.

“The introduction of telemedicine in the NICU is to allow health care providers to more effectively and readily communicate with parents and staff at any time, thereby enhancing and fortifying the excellent level of care newborns receive in GMHA’s NICU,” the hospital stated in its release.

While efforts to use internet-based technologies have been underway increasingly for several years, the COVID-19 pandemic presented needs that brought more attention and funding to these projects.

Last May, GMH was recognized as “Hospital of the Year” by the Healthcare Asia Awards, which also recognized the pandemic initiatives from Guam’s public hospital.

Among the accomplishments noted by the organization was GMH’s establishment of telehealth and telemedicine programs to sustain the health of its patients in need of intensive and critical care.

“GMHA believes telemedicine will remain a regular feature of health care moving forward allowing for increased access to health care opportunities,” the hospital stated. GMHA successfully implemented telemedicine services in its ICU and Emergency Room. Telemedicine is another way GMHA continues to show its commitment to providing people with the latest improvements in health care.