GMH: Longest stay for COVID patient 39 days and counting

The longest stay for a COVID-19 patient at Guam Memorial Hospital as of Oct. 9 was 39 days and counting, according to GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas. The hospital has so far processed 522 COVID-19 patients through its emergency room since the pandemic began, and of that number, 349 have been admitted for inpatient care, according to the administrator.

There is 24/7 outside triage taking place for those entering the emergency room parking lot. This was established in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, as a COVID-19 precaution.

"We established this preentry processing/screening/staging area in March as a means of identifying (persons under investigation) versus non-PUIs," Perez-Posadas said, referring to the designation for individuals who have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

While GMH is the designated COVID-19 care hospital, it also accommodates non-COVID-19 acute care patients.

Both types of patients require negative pressure rooms, depending on their illness, condition and level of care, according to past statements from Perez-Posadas.

The hospital has 14 certified airborne infection isolation rooms and 45 negative-pressure-capable rooms. Perez-Posadas said the hospital has also upgraded all of its 14 intensive care unit rooms into negative pressure rooms.

She has stated that the infection isolation and negative-pressure-capable rooms have been effective in the implementation of the hospital's evolving pandemic plan, and there has been a point when all the rooms were fully occupied.

GMH and its partners are in the process of adding another seven negative pressure rooms in the hospital's COVID-19 Care Units 3 and 4, for a total of 82 rooms once the process is complete.

Staff members test positive

So far, 60 GMH staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes five doctors. Perez-Posadas clarified Friday that a registered nurse who recently tested positive was not among 30 nurses stated in prior media reports.

All but two of the staff had recovered and were back at work as of Thursday.

The remaining COVID-19-positive results, according to Perez-Posadas, include staff under rehabilitation physical therapy; pharmacy technicians; staff in the compliance, dietary and medical records sections; certified nurse aides; ward clerks; a program coordinator; a coder; an emergency room technician; an obstetrician technician; and a patient courier.