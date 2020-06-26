GMH looking at establishing 4th COVID-19 care unit

Guam Memorial Hospital is looking to open a fourth COVID-19 care unit ahead of an anticipated surge in patients needing hospitalization, according to GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

GMH officials appeared before lawmakers Thursday as part of a string of budget hearings taking place this week. Sen. Sabina Perez asked whether the hospital had built up capacity particularly as the island prepares to reopen its gates to tourists next month.

The hospital had converted its urgent care unit, specialty outpatient clinic, and fourth-floor pediatric unit into COVID-19 care units.

"On the third-floor telemetry, which is a 25-26 bed capacity, we're hoping to convert that to a (COVID) care 4," Posadas said. "It does have central cardiac monitoring capability."

GMH also has the option to use the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada. The hospital has the bed capacity, Posadas said. The challenge is staffing. For example, there are 60 beds at the nursing unit but only 20 can be staffed.

"We can have all the beds that we want. ... But if we don't have the human resources to take care of these patients, that's a challenge," she added.

Posadas said GMH is looking at possibly utilizing the Disaster Medical Assistance Team, a component of response teams within the National Disaster Medical System. The hospital will have to work with the military on that initiative, Posadas added.

GMH is projecting $137.9 million as its funding requirement for fiscal 2021. This includes about $105 million from operating revenues. The remainder is a combination of General Fund and special fund revenues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to subsequent shortfalls when compared to last year's monthly revenues. GMH lost $950,000 in March compared to March 2019. In April, the hospital lost $2.9 million compared to last April. And in May, GMH lost $2.4 million compared to May 2019. However, the hospital is still ahead of its year-to-date budget by about $4.8 million. On the other hand, expenses have gone up about $4.9 million, so finances are beginning to even out, said Yuka Hechanova, acting chief financial officer for GMH.

Various CARES Act grant funds have helped maintain the hospital's cash flow. Collections are also higher compared to this time last year and GMH has been getting regular payments from Medicaid and the Department of Administration, which also helped with cash flow, Hechanova said.